PSU students show off electronics engineering designs

Senior engineering technology students at Pittsburg State University will be showing their marketable projects today.

PSU is hosting an Electronics Engineering Technology Design Symposium. It starts at 1:00 pm today, April 22, at the Kansas Technology Center.

You can check out some of the projects tonight on KOAM News at 5 and 6.

PITTSBURG, Kan.– A smart visor for your car and a 3D printed robot are just some of the creations being shown off at PSU’s Kansas Technology Center.

The yearly “Electronics engineering technology design symposium” gave students a chance to showcase their hard work and receive feedback from industry professionals.

After two full semesters of hard work, seniors in the engineering department are showcasing their inventions.

“They conceive the idea, they develop the idea themselves, design the project build the working prototype, and then they test it. And the result is what we’re looking at in here,” said Professor Clark Shaver, who teaches in PSU’s electronics engineering technology department.

Shaver says every year that this symposium rolls around, he’s reminded of how proud he is to watch these students grow.

“They come in as high school students…and they don’t know almost anything. By the time that they graduate, they have gained all this knowledge and they are able to put together some projects that are incredibly high level.”

Student creations include those like “Specterbot” a 3D printed robot that can be used for holiday animatronics.

Its creator, PSU senior, Brandon Andre Kincheloe says the idea for the robot came from a lack of holiday animatronics.

“I wanted something like you got a Home Depot…that’s really cool. That’s a skeleton. When can I use that? Halloween. Or what if you want something for Christmas? Or what if you want something for Easter?”

Kincheloe says he designed Specterbot to be able to be reconfigured into any position someone chooses.

“If you want to make a bird…all of these communicate wirelessly so you can take it all apart, reassemble it and program it to do a wing wave or program it to do, you know, like a dog barking or something like that.”

Kincheloe, says, it wasn’t an easy process to get to this point, but the experience he got from it was valuable.

“It’s different when you say, I developed this and you know, oh, that’s really cool. That’s a neat thing…I don’t know, you fall in love with your project.”

Industry professionals like Kenneth R. Sook were in attendance to offer guidance on student’s projects.

Sook was a representative from AT&T in Kansas City, and offered professional critiques to students so they can improve in the future.

“So they get some experience in front of an audience, I’m able to answer questions and, and review their organization structure.”

It’s all to help make the program better and see what students are up to.

From here, students can take their projects straight to the market, and see if their invention becomes part of the future.

Community Photo Galleries:

Do you have a cool project from school or DIY that you want to show off? Submit it to one of KOAM’s community photo galleries here.

4-State Events

You can find other events happening locally and in the region on the KOAM Events page . You can check out a few of them below!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.