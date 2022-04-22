ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five storylines to watch in Nebraska volleyball's exhibition match

By Abby Barmore • HuskerOnline
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusker volleyball will be back in front of fans for its exhibition match against Kansas at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Neb. on Saturday, April 23. The game will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and nebraskapublicmedia.org at 5 p.m. It can also be heard on the Huskers Radio...

NU Notes: Huskers Finish Weekend with 6-4 Win Over Badgers

The Nebraska softball team (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) finished the weekend with a victory over Wisconsin (25-12, 10-5 Big Ten). The Huskers tallied 10 hits while holding the Badgers to only four in the 6-4 win Sunday afternoon. Kaylin Kinney (4-1) recorded the win for the Huskers. The sophomore pitched...
Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
WATCH: Dual-sport Michigan player takes it to Ohio State — again

Beating Ohio State once in football is cool, but you know what else is cool? Beating the Buckeyes a few more times — you know, for good measure. Michigan baseball is looking to complete a three-game series sweep against arch-rival OSU, and one Wolverine has had a chance to be a part of both the football and baseball rivalry. Joey Velazquez is a linebacker on the gridiron (but mostly got his run on special teams this past season), but he’s also a bench player on the diamond. As the maize and blue found themselves tied in the seventh inning, Velazquez came up to bat and drove in the leading run.
4/22/22 Michigan State 8, Purdue 0

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern, Jennifer Cai take third place in team and individual contests at Big Ten Championship

Northwestern notched a third place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Championship on Sunday, marking the Wildcats’ best finish in the 14-team event since 2017. NU closed out the weekend tied at 12-over par with Ohio State, three strokes behind second place and seven behind first. Michigan and Michigan State took the top two spots, respectively.
Drew Beam by the numbers ahead of Auburn series

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18. Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field. NCAA...
Kansas Jayhawks' Christian Braun to enter NBA draft but maintain college eligibility

Kansas junior Christian Braun will enter the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility, he told ESPN on Sunday. "It is hard to follow a season where you win every championship that's in front of you, but I'm excited to explore the options in front of me and enjoy this process," Braun said. "I've worked my whole life to show the NBA who I am and what I'm about, so I will continue to put my head down and work to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA."
