The first ‘Bark in the Park’ event with the Somerset Patriots will take place on Thursday, April 28 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater beginning at 7 p.m. All pet owners attending the game with their dog are asked to bring paperwork displaying proof of vaccination and their dog ID tag, which will be checked outside the main gate. The game will feature a “Yappy Hour” featuring dog treats and water stations available on the concourse. There will also be tables with sponsors and giveaways specially for dogs.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO