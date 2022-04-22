ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcaraz beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to reach Barcelona semis

 3 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz thrilled the home crowd by beating top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday. Alcaraz won the quarterfinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after breaking the fifth-ranked Greek five times on the outdoor...

