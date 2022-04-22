ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Chase Edmonds Hints That the Arizona Cardinals are a Mess While Defending Kyler Murray: ‘Some Teams Have That Culture, And Some Teams Don’t’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What is going on with the Arizona Cardinals? The franchise started out the 2021 NFL season gangbusters before limping (literally and figuratively) to the finish line. Then, the offseason began, and things got real messy. This includes drama between the organization and its franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. Former Cardinals...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fan Confronts Angel Hernandez After Sunday’s Game

All Angel Hernandez could do was smile as he pulled away from Citizen Bank Park on Sunday night. Hernandez was involved in yet another fiasco behind home plate over the weekend. The veteran umpire blew 19 pitch calls during Sunday night’s Phillies vs. Brewers game. One was very costly for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

185K+
Followers
29K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy