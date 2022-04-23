12 Father's Day Brunch Recipes Dad Will Love

What easy brunch dishes could my teenagers make for Mother’s Day?. With only a day (or less than that, depending on when you’re reading this) to go, you don’t have long to get those teens organised, Joe, so let’s focus on brunches that rely on staple ingredients. For cook and food writer Claire Thomson, that means eggy bread. “You can’t really mess that up,” says the author of Home Cookery Year. Eggy bread, of course, is where you mix eggs and milk, dip in slices of bread, then fry on both sides in melted butter (or hot oil) until crisp. “The kids have it with ketchup or whatever they want, and Matt [Thomson’s husband] and I have it with chipotle hot sauce, avocado and sliced ripe tomatoes.” And that’s the brilliance of eggy bread: you can take it in whatever direction you fancy. “Go savoury or sweet – sliced fruit, maple syrup, a dusting of cinnamon and perhaps a bit of salt is a good one.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO