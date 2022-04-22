ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Things to do around the Valley this weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Rack Boutique specializes in graphic Ts and accessories, describing itself as the place "where sweet meets street." Stylist Risa Kostis outfits you in "Succession" style. Farm Store at...

AZFamily

Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of homes near Prescott have been evacuated as a new wildfire burns in the Prescott National Forest. The Crooks Fire was first spotted around 10 a.m. on Monday about 10 miles south of Prescott. Forest officials say the flames are burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Fire crews attacked the flames from the air and the ground but so far, there’s zero containment. Smoke can be seen in various areas in the High Country, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 homes were evacuated in the Mountain Pine Acres area. An evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Greyson F

Phoenix Burger Chain Opening New Location Here in Town

Grab yourself a burger and a drink.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as a cheeseburger and beer. The chilled beverage, juicy meat, and melted cheese have a way of melding together to make a relaxing, and enjoyable meal. It’s one reason why burgers have become such a staple menu item for bars, taverns, and restaurants around the country. Now, one of the most popular Phoenix beer and burger chains is making its way south to Tucson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirm they have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says divers found 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev last Sunday night. He was about 21 feet below the surface. According to the Peoria Fire...
PEORIA, AZ
#The Farm Store#Steadfast Farm Updated
Greyson F

Authentic Hawaiian Restaurant Opening Soon

Friend shrimp is one available menu option.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. There are only so many trinkets, souvenirs, and ukuleles visitors can cram into their suitcases when leaving Hawaii. Most of what tourists love about the state, sadly, must remain. Serving more as inspiration for a return trip than anything else. However, while it might not be possible to replicate the humid air or the beautiful ocean here in the Valley, it is possible to at least eat food similar to that island vacation.
HAWAII STATE
KTAR.com

Discount grocery chain Aldi opens first store in Mesa

PHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters making progress on Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff

One homeowner who lost everything to the Tunne Fire told Kylee Cruz he is already working on rebuilding. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released 911 calls and video from a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Tuesday, March 29. Teen and young woman killed in shooting at a Casa...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

How a Mesa mom saves thousands on groceries

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For Megan Carey, couponing has become a way of life. She used to use a lot of paper coupons. Now she relies primarily on digital offers. “Every week, I look at the ads,” Carey told 3 On Your Side. “My bill, sometimes when it first rings up before they take it down, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s really high!’ And then it goes down, and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good. I can do this.’” Carey says she gets most of her savings from stocking up and shopping the sales. “It is a lot of preparation, and then just actually going to the store,” she explained. “I take my time. I look for other discounts when I get there, too. There’s a lot of times when there’s food being discontinued, the product is no longer going to be around, so there’s a discount on that price.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Drivers asked to plan head for I-17 lane restrictions from April 25-29

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers are being asked to plan ahead, drive slowly, and watch for ADOT crews between New River and Flagstaff on Interstate 17 between April 25 to April 29. ADOT crews will be installing fiber-optic cables along 67 miles of the interstate between the McGuireville Rest Area,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

EoS Fitness announces plans to open Phoenix Park Central location in 2023

PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix continues to grow, EoS Fitness recently announced plans to open a new location in the Valley next year. The new 42,500-square-foot facility located on Osborn Road and Central Avenue is projected to open in spring 2023 with two floors, following the 15-year lease the company signed for the new center, officials said in a press release on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Liberty Market fully reopens doors after completing renovation

PHOENIX — Popular downtown Gilbert restaurant Liberty Market will fully reopen its doors after completing a full renovation and redesign. The restaurant will reopen its doors Monday debuting a more efficient layout that will enhance the dining experience with a freshly designed environment, according to a press release. Liberty...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Could we see 100 degrees in the Phoenix area on Tuesday?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There will still be some light smoke in the air from the Crooks Fire south of Prescott. Although the fire is 22% contained, there’s still a fair amount of backburning going on, and that’s the smoke we’re seeing around the Valley. The same ridge of high pressure pushing some of the wildfire smoke into the Valley also brings warmer than normal temperatures. And with the ridge centering up on Arizona Tuesday, we could make a run to 100 degrees at the airport for the first time in 2022. However, we’re not going to put that in the forecast. The movement of high clouds into the area should stop that heating just shy of 100. But don’t be surprised when a couple of temperatures gauges in central Arizona get to 100.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tunnel Fire burns more than 21,000 acres

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released 911 calls and video from a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Tuesday, March 29. Teen and young woman killed in shooting at a Casa Grande apartment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A teenager and a young woman were killed in Casa Grande...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

