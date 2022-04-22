ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Numbers | Running with the Bulls

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article17 year-old center back Thomas Williams had a big week, appearing briefly at the end of Orlando City’s 2-0 win in Columbus last weekend before making his first start in purple on Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Williams helped the Lions to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa...

ClutchPoints

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo predictions, start time, TV channel for MLS on 4/23

The field of Toyota Stadium will host the Texas Derby between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the 23rd of April. This derby will be the first the two teams play and it could set either of the squads up for the El Capitan trophy, given to the outright winner of their clashes at the end of the season. Both teams enter this game with a ton of confidence, as their seasons have been similar up to this point. Both are on 12 points, both have not lost since March 5th, and both need this win to set themselves up better for the rest of the MLS season. In this post, we will be looking at FC Dallas-Houston Dynamo start time, make some predictions, and even gander at what TV channel you can watch this match on.
ESPN

Austin FC extend winning streak to 3 by blanking Whitecaps

Maximiliano Urruti tallied two first-half goals and Sebastian Driussi added a goal and an assist as Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 home victory over the struggling Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday in a Western Conference match. Austin (5-1-2, 17 points) has won three straight matches for the first time ever....
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
ESPN

NYCFC hold on for wild 5-4 win over Toronto FC

NYCFC (3-3-1, 10 points) won its second straight after last week's record-setting 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake. The defending MLS Cup champions have scored 15 of their 16 goals in their wins. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.
ESPN

Red Bulls blank Orlando City for fourth straight road win

The New York Red Bulls remained perfect on the road with a 3-0 win against host Orlando City SC on Sunday. With the victory, the Red Bulls (4-2-2, 14 points) became the third-ever Major League Soccer team to win each of their first four road matches of a season, and the first since the LA Galaxy did so in 1998.
theScore

Panthers beat Leafs for franchise-best 13th straight win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since...
WLKY.com

Houston Dash too much for Racing Louisville FC

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash beat Racing Louisville FC 2-1 on Sunday evening in Racing's NWSL Challenge Cup finale. It was the second time in the Challenge Cup that Houston beat Racing. Now, Racing will turn its attention to the NWSL regular season, which begins next weekend for the...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'show grit' in streak-snapping loss to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - After nearly a month, the Panthers have finally lost a game. In an intense matchup between cross-state rivals that featured a multitude of both goals and penalty minutes, the Atlantic Division champion Panthers saw their franchise-record winning streak snapped at 13 games with an 8-4 loss to the Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rising fights back to beat Miami FC, moving win streak to 6

Luis Seijas backpedaled towards the corner flag, looking around as if he couldn’t quite believe it. Eighty-eight minutes into his self-described “awful game,” the midfielder had collected a cleared corner kick well outside the penalty area and taken a daring peak at goal. What came next is a moment Seijas will capture in a bottle, hoping to conjure up every time he takes a shot for the rest of the season. ...
