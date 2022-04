WALTHAM – Tammy A. Sullivan of Waltham died April 16 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was 58 years old. Born in Framingham on Oct. 2, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Lowd) Sullivan. A graduate of Framingham High School, she had worked for various software and technology companies including Intranets.com (later known as Webex-Cisco) and Locus Robotics, where she had worked as an accounting manager.

