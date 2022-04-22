Can back of rotation help a Tecos’ playoff run?

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos eye their sixth title in team history this season. And for them to achieve that, they will need their starting rotation to be on point.

This offseason, signing quality starting pitchers was an emphasis for Dos Laredos as it believes that’s what held it back last season.

The Tecolotes missed the playoffs by only a handful of games last year, going 30-36 and finishing eighth in the Mexican League’s Northern Division. The two-nation franchise has only made the playoffs once — in 2018 — since its return to the Dos Laredos region five years ago.

The starting pitching situation was like a roller coaster for the Tecos last season. It was never firmly set. They saw 15 different hurlers make a start throughout the year. The two-nation organization’s starters finished with a collective 6.02 ERA, finishing 15th out of 18 teams last year. Tecolotes starters also allowed opponents to hit .308 off them. The inconsistency saw them drop games they shouldn’t have. And that’s why the franchise focused on signing as much quality starting pitching as possible.

“We have a variety of styles, variety of experience,” Tecolotes pitching coach Lyle Yates said. “I am happy with the progress we have made this spring training.”

Although the Tecos focused on getting the best starting pitching they could, their rotation remains a question as they prepare for their season opener Friday on the road against the Sultanes de Monterrey.

The first three starters are clear with Junior Guerra, Jose Flores and Bryan Bonnell - who all started against other Mexican League teams this preseason. However, the last two spots in the five-man rotation remain clouded.

In baseball, teams strive to have five quality starting arms. Heading into spring training the Tecolotes thought they had at least four concrete pitchers set in the rotation in Guerra, Flores, Bonnell and Josh Roeder - who started last year for the two-nation organization. However, Roeder never arrived at preseason camp due to an injury and isn’t on the Opening Day roster. With that, it has forced the Tecos to look for two other starters instead of just one.

“We have looked for candidates and see if we can develop them to be a starter,” Yates said. “That is a challenge when you have three starters in camp and (are) developing the other two.”

When determining whether a pitcher can be a starter or not, Yates looks to see if they have a variety of pitches. According to the pitching coach, a hurler can’t just have two pitches. They need at least three pitches and can throw two for strikes. He also sees if they are durable as starters’ arms need to last longer.

Yates and the Tecolotes feel they have found two quality starters to fill out the rotation in Gabino Avalos and Bryan Menendez. The two were listed as part of the starting rotation during Dos Laredos’ media day presentation, hosted by the Mexican League.

Avalos and Menendez have looked solid this spring training, allowing a combined four runs. Avalos has pitched eight preseason innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out nine. As for Menendez, he has thrown 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three.

Now, the Tecolotes could easily sign a new starting pitcher if they feel it’s necessary to. According to team manager Mark Weidemaier, the Tecos aren’t done looking for potential starters.

Although Dos Laredos strives to have a solid starting rotation, there will be times it will rely on its bullpen to get through games. Just like how the Los Angeles Dodgers utilize “bullpen days,” which is when a team uses just bullpen pitchers throughout an entire matchup, the Tecos plan to do the same this year at times - especially since they believe they have a quality bullpen.

“Even with five starters, you are going to occasionally have a bullpen day during the season,” Yates said. “It gives some extra rest for the starters.”

Starting pitching is incredibly important if a team wants to win the Mexican League title. The top five teams with the best starting ERA last season - Tabasco, Yucatan, Tijuana, Mexico and Union Laguna - all made the playoffs. Not only that, but these five teams’ rotations also held the lowest opponent batting averages. Tijuana went on to win the LMB last year thanks to its pitching.

Every season, Dos Laredos’ objective is to win a championship. It has been over three decades since it last hoisted the Mexican League title. However, with the pitching they have brought in - from starters to bullpen arms - they Tecos feel good about their chances to win it all this season.

“I hope so,” Weidemaier said.

