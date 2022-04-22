ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Highly unlikely' Zion Williamson plays in series against Suns

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Oleh Kosel: On today’s This Just In on ESPN, @Andrew Lopez told @maxkellerman that it is “highly unlikely we see Zion Williamson in this Pelicans-Suns first-round series. pic.twitter.com/XzTpHS9AMO

Source: Twitter @OlehKosel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

On today’s This Just In on ESPN, @Andrew Lopez told @maxkellerman that it is “highly unlikely we see Zion Williamson in this Pelicans-Suns first-round series. pic.twitter.com/XzTpHS9AMO2:58 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

This has been an absurdly chaotic season for the Pelicans, especially with Zion not playing at all. Have they been the most surprising team in the playoffs?

Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/qn4qPmgRyM4:13 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

🐶NEW UNDERDOGS

The true David vs. Goliath of our times: Chris Paul vs. Scott Foster. Pelicans! Zion back?! Also, Cubs Moneyballin’ and can you #TrustTheProcess the NFL Draft?

🐶 @JordanBrenner @PeterKeatingNJ

Apple: https://t.co/er47vqdB6q

Spotify: https://t.co/Lu9Fx6wpaU pic.twitter.com/5zhhsn6hC412:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Zion Williamson play for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns?

https://t.co/ZvShPDwgJ5 pic.twitter.com/QvSzN49ZyM11:45 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

I don’t wanna get ahead of myself, but a Big 3 of Zion, Ingram, and CJ could be the real deal next year.

frontofficesports.com/was-cj-mccollu… via @FOS3:21 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @SportsBizClass Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole Headline Extension Eligible Rookie-Scale Players (Darius Garland, too) sportsbusinessclassroom.com/ja-morant-zion…3:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.

First team:

— Luka Doncic

— Devin Booker

— Scottie Barnes

— Zion Williamson

— Rob Williams

Second team:

— Jamal Murray

— Lonzo Ball

— Michael Porter Jr

— Ben Simmons

— Clint Capela

Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA2:31 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the pelicans reinventing themselves after a 3-16 start to end up in the playoffs, going punch-for-punch with the 64-win suns through two games, all without zion, is cool as hell. – 12:36 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

It’s disrespectful to the Suns to play “what if” with Zion.

But this series so much more fun with Zion out there causing absolute mayhem. – 10:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

605 players appeared in an NBA game this past regular season.

They did NOT include:

– Ben Simmons

– TJ Warren

– Jonathan Isaac

– Jamal Murray

– James Wiseman

– Kawhi Leonard

– Jason Preston

– Kendrick Nunn

– Dario Saric

– John Wall

– Zion Williamson – 6:37 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

My in-game update on Zion Williamson from Sunday in case you missed it. #pelicans #zion #nbaplayoffs @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/lncbUEwimL5:38 PM

Bleacher Report: Pelicans and Zion have a “difference of opinion” on if he’s healthy enough to play following his foot injury, per @_Andrew_Lopez -via Twitter / April 16, 2022

Zion Williamson has not been ruled out for the entire season, but the New Orleans Pelicans have revealed to Cassidy Hubbarth that “a return to play is not imminent.” There is “no chance” Williamson would not play in a possible play-in against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, or even in a first round series against the Phoenix Suns. -via RealGM / April 14, 2022

Cassidy Hubbarth: Zion with the 360 dunk during his pregame workout. 👀 He is still out indefinitely but is progressing well and is continuing controlled 5 on 5 work. -via Twitter / April 14, 2022

