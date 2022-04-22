ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Suns-Pelicans Game Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
With the series tied at 1-1, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of this Western Conference first-round matchup!

What a difference a game makes. After Devin Booker exited Game 2 with a hamstring injury, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in Phoenix to even the series. The third game in a best-of-seven series is always pivotal, but this one is even more crucial considering the Suns will be without Booker for at least Games 3 and 4 as Phoenix’s sharpshooter could miss “two to three weeks” with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The Suns still have plenty of talent — expect a lot more Cam Johnson — but this young Pelicans squad can hang with any team in the league. Game 3 should be a good one.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch Game 3 of the Suns-Pelicans series live online.

SUNS VS PELICANS GAME 3: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO

Game 3 starts tonight (April 22) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

SUNS VS PELICANS GAME 3 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Game 3 of the Pelicans-Suns series live on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. Additional live stream options below.

WHERE TO WATCH SUNS-PELICANS GAME 3 LIVE ONLINE:

You can also watch the game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options offer an ESPN live stream. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

SUNS-PELICANS HULU LIVE STREAM INFO:

You can stream the game live or on demand via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which offers an ESPN live stream. The service, which also includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, is available for $69.99/month. Unfortunately, Hulu no longer offers a free trial.

