The Springfield Police Department is planning to install a series of license plate cameras throughout the city as another way to fight crime. The department is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company specializing in providing state-of-the-art technology to keep businesses and neighborhoods safe. An open house was recently held for people to provide feedback on the new devices, which will be installed over the course of the year.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO