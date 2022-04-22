Insider Blog: Tracking gusty winds and the potential for storms this weekend

There are still areas seeing rain this morning, primarily east of the I-435 loop. This activity should come to an end shortly. Most of the viewing area stays dry for the daylight hours today, however if you travel to the far southeast of KCTV5′s coverage area, think Henry, Pettis and Saline counties, there could be some rainfall on your Sunday. Closer to the I-435 loop, we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. This afternoon we’ll shed some of the cloud cover and see a near-normal high of 68 with a westerly wind that isn’t nearly as strong as yesterday’s wind. It’ll be a good opportunity to be outside, although some may want a light jacket. Cooler air to start the week with Monday afternoon’s high in the upper-50s. There could be freeze/frost advisories that go out for Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to fall towards freezing. Warming up during the back half of the work week with rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

