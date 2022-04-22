ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Guest Opinion: Don't let the wealthy use money to whitewash their history

By By Eric M. Bruno
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

Paul Fermo (April 17) has a good heart, and I agree with his stance on Ukraine. A no-fly zone is an active military operation where American pilots would shoot down Russian pilots and American would take air superiority. Although I personally have doubts about Russia’s nuclear arsenal even being operational based on the war so far, I am not one who would want to risk WWIII with Vladimir Putin.

But his take on the Newtown Athletic Club’s Ukraine fundraiser is flawed.

We cannot allow for people who, in my opinion, have damaged democracy to buy their way out with some small good acts. Jim Worthington in his lawsuit against the presumptive Democratic 1st District congressional nominee Ashley Ehasz admitted to sending a “bus group [that] consisted of nearly 200 individuals” [pg.10] to Washington. This one act, combined with others, encouraged those who planned to commit violent acts against the democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. The number of people created a herd mentality that emboldened violent tendencies.

I will take him at his word that no one with him walked down to the Capitol on that day, but those who did saw the number of people that were there at the rally on the Ellipse and made them feel empowered. Again, I will accept his answer that it was not his intent to fund or instigate what happened on that day, but I believe just the act of sending people there did and we do not erase history.

So where does that leave us? An Ukrainian fundraiser at this man’s place of business, originally agreed to be attended by the chairman of the Democratic Party and Brian Fitzpatrick, one of the enablers of Donald Trump. Rep. Fitzpatrick voted against the first impeachment of Trump — an impeachment that was specifically about Trump blackmailing Ukraine. If Brian is so concerned about Ukraine, why would he vote against impeaching a man who would have withheld aid to that country in 2019?

A high-ranking Democratic insider that I spoke to recently defended Cordisco and Worthington in many different aspects of this story, but the one I want to focus on is this. This insider said to me John and Jim can raise more funds than Ashley could even dream of raising [paraphrased]. And that’s the point. We allow the wealthy in this country to whitewash their legacy with money.

I was speaking to my brothers recently and they brought up Bill Gates being a great billionaire. They brought up a lot of his foundation’s good works around the world. Bill Gates in the 1990s was an absolutely ruthless businessman, whose Microsoft was accused by the Department of Justice of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. Other billionaires like the Kochs, whose Koch Industries Inc. paid a $30 million civil penalty over hundreds of oil spills from its pipelines and oil facilities, are often heralded by the right as philanthropists with their arts, education, and medical research. Those are great things. But when paired with awful acts, they're not enough to whitewash the history.

There have been countless other examples but this is what I wish to add.

The wealthy buying their way into charity hurts our community more than it helps. This is exacerbated on the local level when one man is able to gain so much influence that the head of the Democratic party goes to fundraisers with partisans like Fitzpatrick. Buying influence leaves the regular people out of the conversation. What does that say in the Democratic Party that the chairman is doing more with the opposition rather than his own party’s presumptive nominee.

Bipartisanship in my opinion is dead. It was stabbed by Newt Gingrich in the '90s, and then put in the ground by Mitch McConnell in the 2000s, using the Tea Party as a triggering point. Its passing removes distinctive choice for the people to decide how democracy should operate but rather leaves it to the hands of a few monied elite.

Eric M. Bruno lives in Middletown Township.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
Newtown, PA
Government
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Russian#Democratic
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Megyn Kelly blasts CNN for ‘hatred,’ slams CNN+

Media personality Megyn Kelly criticized CNN for even thinking its digital streaming platform, CNN+, might experience success, noting the company decided to offer more of what people are already not watching. Kelly blasted CNN for pushing away viewers, saying Republicans used to watch the cable network before its anchors began...
POTUS
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy