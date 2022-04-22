ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM's Kyiyo Powwow back in-person following COVID-19 disruptions

By Hannah Hislop
KBZK News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - The Kyiyo Powwow is back in-person for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dancing, drums and celebrations are set to kick off the powwow on Friday at 7 p.m. and continue through Saturday. This is the 53rd Kyiyo Powwow, making it one of the longest running student-run powwows in the country.

The University of Montana will host the event in the Adam’s Center, where hundreds are expected to gather in attendance. Event organizers say they expect tribes from around the nation to be represented and celebrated.

"We get to meet friends and families that we don't get to see very often to come together," said UM grad student and Kyiyo Native American Student Association vice president Sierra Paske. "We also get to do a lot of honoring for important people and things that have happened in the last couple of years."

Tickets can be bought at the door for $5 per session or $12 for the whole weekend. The first Grand Entry will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by two more on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

