Pasco, WA

UPDATE–Pasco Hit-And-Run Vehicle Located, Potential Suspect Found

By John McKay
 2 days ago
Pasco PD says suspect vehicle located, possible suspect driver in custody. An update in the 7:17 AM hit-and-run in front of Ochoa Middle School. Earlier today we reported:. Pasco Police are searching for a...

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are on the lookout for a hit and run suspect. They said it happened Friday morning at Ochoa Middle School around 7:17 AM. According to PPD, a 14-year-old was struck by a speeding vehicle that was driving eastbound on Shephard Drive. The student was reportedly walking on the sidewalk when the suspect driver drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the student.
PASCO, WA
PASCO, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
