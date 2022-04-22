ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

By CBS Los Angeles
Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation.

As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation.

"The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to handle heading into the weekend," John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management," said in an email. "Moreover, market-based breakeven inflation expectations are climbing, providing a more powerful statement on the potential for persistent pricing pressures than headlines have been suggesting."

In a panel discussion held Thursday by the International Monetary Fund, Powell said the Fed must move faster than it has previously to tackle high inflation, which suggests sharp interest rate increases are likely in coming months.

Half-point rate hike expected

"I would say that 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting," Powell said .

Powell's comments come as the U.S. faces its fiercest bout of inflation in 40 years . The Consumer Price Index, which tracks a basket of goods and services, jumped 8.5% in March from a year ago.

To help arrest that surge, the Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike. Wall Street analysts now expect a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks. Other central banks have also moved to raise interest rates to try and temper the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

In the past, the Fed has typically raised its benchmark short-term rate by more modest quarter-point increments. But policy makers think the economy is on solid ground and and that they can avoid triggering a recession while putting a lid on inflation. Economic data shows conditions in the labor market are tight, while manufacturing continues to rebound amid strong consumer demand.

"We continue to expect two 50-basis-point rate hikes in May and June," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a report. "Any subsequent action will depend not only on the path of inflation but also the economy's response to rapid rate increases over the next few months."

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady on Friday at 2.92% after hovering near its highest levels since late 2018.

Eyes on Ukraine

Investors are also watching for developments in Ukraine , anticipating more global supply chain disruptions and market volatility as Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war continues.

"Under the weight of war, global energy and food risk, equity markets may well begin to buckle, unfortunately in a rather spectacular manner. We have been saying for some time that the only way to protect your investment portfolio is to be cautious on equities and buying gold, oil and the U.S. dollar," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Despite the uncertainty and rising prices, Powell remains optimistic about the economic outlook.

"The U.S. economy is very strong, performing very well by most forecasts," he said.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.07 to $102.72 a barrel. It rose 1.6% on Thursday and is up roughly 40% for the year. That has made gasoline more expensive, which cuts deeper into consumers' wallets. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.04 to $106.92 a barrel.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
