Silver Charm fire in Briargate area knocked down, all evacuations lifted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The majority of a grass fire in the Briargate area that forced an entire subdivision to evacuate has been knocked down.

According to officials, the fire was started by a welding accident at a construction site.

Watch a press conference on the fire with Governor Jared Polis below:

As of 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed crews "have the bulk of fire knocked down." At this time, no structures have been lost.

The evacuation, issued just before 1 p.m., was lifted around 3:45 p.m.

While crews were working, CSFD asked people to avoid the area of Interquest and Voyager, north to Bridle Oaks, and west of I-25.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the area of Interquest Pkwy. and I-25. Multiple crews are responding around 12:30 p.m.

Courtesy Tyler Hill

Just after 1 p.m., the fire department confirmed an evacuation order was issued for the Farm Neighborhood due to the fire.

The emergency alert system told residents to evacuate immediately.

At 2:07 p.m., the City of Colorado Springs clarified the evacuation zone. The mandatory evacuation area is from Middle Creek Parkway south to Interquest Parkway with an eastern boundary of Voyager. Everyone in that area was asked to evacuate.

Police say evacuees from the fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge are being sent to Pine Creek High School. The evacuation center has water and light snacks.

CSFD says"heavy fire in heavy fuels" is being reported. Additionally, heavy smoke and winds are making size up difficult.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area.

A KRDO viewer shared photos of the smoke.

Courtesy of Catherine Bachner Lucchesi

At 1:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced due to the fire, the department is now on priority dispatch. Residents are asked to only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, and hold all other calls until CSPD comes off of this status.

KRDO reached out to District 20 on how they're responding to the fire. According to a D20 spokesperson, families of students who live in the affected areas can pick them up.

Additionally, there is no bus service to impacted areas so parents will need to pick up students from the schools. Students will be kept at school until they're picked up.

Below is a message sent by the district to parents and guardians:

A quick moving grass fire near The Farm neighborhood has caused mandatory evacuations. These evacuations are not impacting any of our schools, however, our busses will not be able to provide afternoon service to the impacted areas. If your student’s bus stop is in the evacuation area, please make arrangements to pick up your child at their school. You are welcome to pick them up at any point between now and the end of the day. Thank you for your cooperation and please be safe. Academy District 20

Watch the press conference with the fire department below:

This is a developing story. We're working to gather more information.

The post Silver Charm fire in Briargate area knocked down, all evacuations lifted appeared first on KRDO .