ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Silver Charm fire in Briargate area knocked down, all evacuations lifted

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yw9Tc_0fHXe5WW00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The majority of a grass fire in the Briargate area that forced an entire subdivision to evacuate has been knocked down.

According to officials, the fire was started by a welding accident at a construction site.

Watch a press conference on the fire with Governor Jared Polis below:

As of 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed crews "have the bulk of fire knocked down." At this time, no structures have been lost.

The evacuation, issued just before 1 p.m., was lifted around 3:45 p.m.

While crews were working, CSFD asked people to avoid the area of Interquest and Voyager, north to Bridle Oaks, and west of I-25.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the area of Interquest Pkwy. and I-25. Multiple crews are responding around 12:30 p.m.

Courtesy Tyler Hill

Just after 1 p.m., the fire department confirmed an evacuation order was issued for the Farm Neighborhood due to the fire.

The emergency alert system told residents to evacuate immediately.

At 2:07 p.m., the City of Colorado Springs clarified the evacuation zone. The mandatory evacuation area is from Middle Creek Parkway south to Interquest Parkway with an eastern boundary of Voyager. Everyone in that area was asked to evacuate.

Police say evacuees from the fire behind the Great Wolf Lodge are being sent to Pine Creek High School. The evacuation center has water and light snacks.

CSFD says"heavy fire in heavy fuels" is being reported. Additionally, heavy smoke and winds are making size up difficult.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area.

A KRDO viewer shared photos of the smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cgPd_0fHXe5WW00
Courtesy of Catherine Bachner Lucchesi

At 1:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced due to the fire, the department is now on priority dispatch. Residents are asked to only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, and hold all other calls until CSPD comes off of this status.

KRDO reached out to District 20 on how they're responding to the fire. According to a D20 spokesperson, families of students who live in the affected areas can pick them up.

Additionally, there is no bus service to impacted areas so parents will need to pick up students from the schools. Students will be kept at school until they're picked up.

Below is a message sent by the district to parents and guardians:

A quick moving grass fire near The Farm neighborhood has caused mandatory evacuations. These evacuations are not impacting any of our schools, however, our busses will not be able to provide afternoon service to the impacted areas.

If your student’s bus stop is in the evacuation area, please make arrangements to pick up your child at their school. You are welcome to pick them up at any point between now and the end of the day.

Thank you for your cooperation and please be safe.

Academy District 20

Watch the press conference with the fire department below:

This is a developing story. We're working to gather more information.

The post Silver Charm fire in Briargate area knocked down, all evacuations lifted appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Jared Polis
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Voyager#Csfdpio#Interquest
KXRM

Pueblo Sheriff seeks help identifying burglary suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. PCSO is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment on Thursday, April 7th. The Sheriff’s office provided the below photos of the suspects, as well as […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Body found in Pueblo County, investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a road in southwest Pueblo County early Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road – about a half mile from Starlite Drive – just before 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Death investigation on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Pueblo Police units are currently at a death investigation scene on the east side of the city. The scene is located on the 100 block of E. 24th St. This is just east of Interstate 25 and north of Hwy. 50. KRDO news crews confirm that a body is at The post Death investigation on Pueblo’s east side appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Pueblo County deputies search for beauty supply thief

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, April 11 was seemingly a desperate day for one woman low on beauty supplies. Surveillance cameras captured her walking into the Sally's Beauty Supply in Pueblo West, early that morning, before detectives say she stole several items from the store. Sally's Beauty Supply Burglar (PCSO) The alleged burglar was The post On the Lookout: Pueblo County deputies search for beauty supply thief appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy