ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

Wakefield hit-and-run sends man to hospital; police look for stolen flatbed

By Elly Morillo
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrybH_0fHXd88U00

The NYPD is searching for a stolen flatbed in connection to a hit-and-run in Wakefield Friday morning.
Police say the collision happened around 10:15 a.m.


They say a man was struck and pinned between the flatbed and another vehicle before the driver fled the scene.


Police say the man suffered hand and arm injuries but is in stable condition at this time.


Mario is the owner of one of the vehicles that was damaged in the crash. He tells News 12 he was on his lunch break at work when he received a call that his car had been hit.


No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Leominster Police Officer Struck By Car While Handling Accident Scene, Sustains Severe Injuries

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A Leominster police officer was hit by a car Friday night while attending to an OUI accident. Officer Garrett Hardy, who has been an officer for five years with the Leominster Police Department, is now going to need surgery after the accident. He sustained a broken bone below his knee, a concussion, and a severe road rash. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on Lancaster Street at Elm Hill Avenue on Route 117. According to Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, Hardy was standing outside his cruiser while helping guide a tow truck driver out of a parking lot. Kennedy added that Hardy is going to be out of work for an extended period of time. As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed yet against the driver. The woman who hit Hardy stayed on the scene. She was going home to Framingham when she hit Hardy.
LEOMINSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Wakefield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Wakefield, MA
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after his car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. Driver Edson Depina, 31, of Randolph appeared before a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him including OUI alcohol, operating to endanger, failure to comply with the move over law, speeding, and open container. Edson Depina in court on Monday (WBZ-TV) Depina and two others had to be taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
RANDOLPH, MA
WISN

Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian who was walking across the street Saturday night. It happened at about 8 p.m. near North 18th Street and West Atkinson Avenue. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy