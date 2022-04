It goes without saying that pretty much every teenager has their struggles. I just think some struggle more than others. In my case, it was one of the hardest times of my life. I used to cut myself, hook up with guys, and want to kill myself. I was a "hot mess" to put it mildly. I also had some really hectic stuff happen in my life, which pushed me even further to act out.

