DENVER (CBS4)– Crews continued to work on repairing a water main break that caused major flooding over the weekend. The 100-year-old pipe burst at 45th Avenue and Perry Street early Sunday morning. (credit: CBS) Denver Water tweeted Monday morning that they hoped to have water restored to the neighborhood by the evening. It was unclear when the road would be repaired and reopened to traffic. According to a spokesperson, the company is still looking into what caused the break. Our first priority is to restore water to those impacted by Sunday's main break near 45th and Perry. Our hope is to have water restored by...

DENVER, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO