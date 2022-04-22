ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former president of Honduras makes initial appearance in US federal court

By Brian Vitagliano
CNN
 3 days ago
Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, appeared virtually for his initial US court appearance Friday on federal drug trafficking and firearms possession...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Orlando Hernández
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Honduras#Us Department Of Justice#Drug Trafficking#District Court
CNN

