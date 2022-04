The Mile-High City wants people to get out of their cars and bike that extra mile. In hopes of cutting back on the number of short car trips, Denver is offering residents rebates to help finance the purchase of e-bikes. The innovative program — only a smattering of states and municipalities have anything like it — is generous: people can qualify for an instant rebate of $400 for a standard e-bike and add another $500 if they buy a cargo e-bike for hauling their kids, groceries or anything else. Lower-income residents can qualify for even more subsidy: up to $1,200 off their purchase.

