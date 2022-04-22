ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Ravenwood alum Jake Briningstool making waves at Clemson

By Logan Butts
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool has become a standout during Clemson’s spring sessions. During the annual spring game, the sophomore hauled in seven for 58 yards as he was targeted by freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik nine times throughout the day. The burgeoning bond could be an important...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Grice homers to lead Clemson past #9 Florida State 8-5

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The Clemson Tigers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 9 Florida State 8-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 26-14 overall and 6-11 in the ACC. The Seminoles fell to 24-15 overall and 11-10 in ACC play. […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Greenville, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

Five-star Midlands native visits South Carolina

South Carolina men’s basketball is staying busy Saturday as they host a five-star prospect who grew up in the Midlands. According to sources, McDonald’s All-American Blythewood native Julian Philips (Link Academy) is currently on an unofficial visit with his family. After spending his first three years attending Blythewood...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
FanSided

Clemson fan guarantees Cade Klubnik pulls a Trevor Lawrence

If Cade Klubnik pulls a Trevor Lawrence this fall, Clemson football fans will be in rare form. Trevor Lawrence cemented his legacy in Clemson football lore by winning the starting quarterback job midseason as a true freshman before leading the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018. One fan expects for Cade Klubnik to do the same thing in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Greenville News#The Greeneville News
Detroit Sports Nation

Dave Birkett gives ‘fresh best guess’ as to who Detroit Lions will select with their top 3 picks

We are just four days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and all of the beat writers, draft gurus, and bloggers are in the process of dropping their latest mock drafts. On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who just so happens to be (in my opinion) the most-connected Detroit Lions beat writer, dropped his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 and he gave his ‘fresh best guess’ as to how he believes the top 34 picks will roll out.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC transfer guard puts Tigers, Gamecocks in final two

Clemson and South Carolina have always competed to be the top dog in the Palmetto State. Now the rivalry has snuck its way into the transfer portal, with Boston College transfer guard Brevin Galloway putting the Tigers and Gamecocks in his final two. Scoring 8.3 points per game on 30.8% from the field last season, the 6-foot-2 senior entered the portal on April 11. Suffering multiple injuries in his career, he has played in 29 combined games in the past two seasons. Brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, Brevin Galloway already has a history with the Tigers, as he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum last year. With Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn de-committing from the Tigers, Brevin Galloway could be a vital addition for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, who lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the portal. Final 2. pic.twitter.com/ksB5gJSZx1 — Brevin Galloway (@BrevinGalloway) April 25, 2022 List Every ACC team's biggest question heading into the 2022 season
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Wagner leads Clemson past FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. – Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Clemson takes series opener over Florida State, 6-4

Clemson — (WLOS) The Clemson Tigers welcomed Florida State to Doug Kinsmore Stadium for the first installment of a 3-game series Friday night. Blake Wright waited no time to get the Tigers on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first that plated Benjamin Blackwell. It was short-lived, however.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks falls on The Plains

AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn had just five hits on the night, but three were home runs and the Tiger pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to four hits in a 6-3 win over the Gamecocks Friday night (April 22) at Plainsman Park. South Carolina got on the board first in […]
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy