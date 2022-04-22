ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

Lehigh Valley golf course reopens after renovations

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding Lehigh Valley golf course...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Memorial service honors Lehigh Valley workers killed in workplace accidents

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An annual ceremony paid tribute to the more than 3,600 workers in the region who have lost their lives on the job over the years. The ceremony, held at the Lehigh Valley Workers Memorial in Rose Garden Park paid special tribute to the 31 workers killed in an explosion at the Lehigh Portland Cement Company quarry 80 years ago.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley walks all over Rochester to secure series win

ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley took advantage of 11 free passes from Rochester pitchers to win the final game of the series 10-1 at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs (9-9) broke the game open with six runs in the eighth inning. Austin Wynns had the big hit in the inning with a bases-clearing single. Wynns finished with four RBI on the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Northwestern softball downs Palmerton for 11th win of the season

PALMERTON, Pa. - Two District 11 playoff-bound softball teams got to together for a Colonial League showdown with streaking Northwestern defeating host Palmerton 7-2. The Tigers (11-1) came away with their fourth straight win and Brynn Balliet keyed a three-run sixth with a booming triple. Carley Gaffney was 3-for-4 for Palmerton and classmate Sydney Frantz scored both the Blue Bombers runs.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Darick Hall named IL Player of the Week following big series for IronPigs

ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley first baseman Darick Hall was named the International League Player of the Week for the week ending April 24, the league office announced today. Hall batted .333 during the IronPigs 4-2 series win against Rochester. He scored 10 runs and drove in 11 while slugging four home runs and a pair of doubles.
BASEBALL
LehighValleyLive.com

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area fees are a bad sign of what’s to come | Turkeys & Trophies

Let’s start with this indisputable point: Taxpayers collectively own public land because taxpayers fund the purchase and maintenance of public land. Now that we’ve established that point, can we talk a little bit about how ridiculous it is that the National Park Service insists taxpayers in most cases must then pay more to access the land they own? We’ll acknowledge that maintaining a massive natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon or the Badlands doesn’t come cheap, but neither do taxes. One of the perks of living in the Lehigh Valley is its close proximity to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which doesn’t charge a general access fee. The feds in 2020 appropriately rejected a plan to establish such a fee, but they’re now looking to nickel and dime visitors through separate amenity fees that kicked in this month. Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to seven occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists are in effect for Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach. An annual pass goes for $45. At this point, the fees aren’t cost prohibitive to most folks, but we’ve seen this movie before. It’s sometimes a long movie but it almost always ends with the fees steadily rising until reaching a point that they do become cost prohibitive, especially to those of limited means in urban areas who ought to have every opportunity to get out of the city and experience the beauty of nature.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northwestern baseball holds on for a one-run win over Palmerton

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Northwestern baseball team scored early then relied on pitching down the stretch to defeat Palmerton 2-1 at DeSales University's Weiland Park. Robert Cronenberger and Wesley George delivered RBI hits in the second to give the Tigers (7-7) an early advantage. The Blue Bombers scratched out a run on Chase Reph's two-out RBI single in the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half.
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Railroad that runs Jim Thorpe train buys shuttering firetruck factory

A railroad that carries freight and operates passenger rides to and from scenic Jim Thorpe has purchased a nearby firetruck manufacturing plant on the verge of closing. Reading & Northern Railroad this past week announced the $2 million purchase of REV Group Inc.’s KME Fire Apparatus facility in Nesquehoning — a Carbon County borough like Jim Thorpe about eight miles away on Route 209.
JIM THORPE, PA
The Morning Call

Varsity baseball: Emmaus baseball team doesn’t need Candice to help it out so far this season

When the 2021 Emmaus High baseball team got hot at the right time and went on a run that carried the Green Hornets to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 6A titles and into the second round of the state tournament, Candice was a focal point. The mannequin head, secured and named by then senior starter Blake Schantz, became a fixture in the Emmaus dugout and a unifying object ...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beijing lockdowns spook investors as US stocks drop

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · McCall Collective Brewing plans a May opening for its second location at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original brewpub is in Allentown. · Project Paw cat cafe and...
COOPERSBURG, PA

