Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

Davon Andre Dredden Jr. Photo Credit: Laurel Police Department (Facebook)

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.

Dredden fled the scene but was later captured with a gun, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. There were no other injuries.

Further investigation revealed the teenage girl played "an active role in the planning and the execution of the crime," police said. She initially gave officers a fake name and false statements about the incident.

She was charged as an adult on multiple charges including filing a false statement to a peace officer. Meanwhile, Dredden was charged with multiple firearm violations, among other charges. He was released on his own recognizance, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent via email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.