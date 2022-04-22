ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine War Adds to Supply Strain in Global Auto Industry

Voice of America
 3 days ago

A global shortage of microchips is only a part of...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

EU, India Agree to Broaden Ties Amid Ukraine War

The European Union (EU) and India agreed on Monday to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation, as the bloc's chief held talks with officials in New Delhi who have seen a flurry of top visits since the start of the Ukraine war. European Commission President...
EUROPE
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian general reveals plan to invade Moldova next

Nearly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian general described Russia’s next phase of military operations as what may be an invasion of Moldova. In comments reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, said the “second phase” of Russian military operations in Ukraine will focus on establishing a “land corridor” between Russia, the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea, and Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway region of neighboring Moldova.
MILITARY
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday

Trips by top U.S. officials to warzones are typically shrouded in secrecy, not in advance. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit will be the first high-level U.S. visit since the war started in February. This comes as the U.S. is stepping up military support. Dozens of heavy artillery systems are now on their way to Ukraine, part of the 1.2 billion worth of weapons the U.S. has announced in the last two weeks. Zelensky still asks for more and pushes the U.S. to declare Russia state-sponsored terrorism.April 23, 2022.
POTUS
Reuters

Germany pledges quick decision on first heavy arms delivery to Ukraine

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany will decide soon on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine. German defence company Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) has requested approval...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China’s Travel Industry Hurt by Continued COVID-19 Measures

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to strongly affect China’s tourism industry. As a result, provinces are cutting prices for travel. They are offering tax reductions and even asking local people to help save an industry that provides millions of people with jobs. Official data shows that the drop in tourism...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West on Monday not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine and said he viewed NATO as being "in essence" engaged in a proxy war with Russia by supplying Kyiv with weaponry. Lavrov, in a wide-ranging...
MILITARY

