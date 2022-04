Maycee Barber put on a punishing performance over all three rounds to win a lopsided decision over Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 52. The 23-year-old prospect was dominant in the clinch as she continuously pressed De La Rosa against the cage, which set up some brutal punches and elbows from the inside. Barber never slowed her pace as she just continued to batter De La Rosa until the final horn with all three judges giving her the nod with 30-27 scores across the board.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO