Consumer names will unleash earnings next week — Why this could be the market's real test

U.S. stock futures pointed to sharp declines on Wall Street to start the new week after Friday's plunge. Concern deepened about just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be with interest rates hikes to fight inflation, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 981 points, or 2.8%, for its fourth straight negative week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered similar losses, sinking roughly 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively, for their third straight negative weeks. The Nasdaq closed Friday in bear market territory. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday backed away from last week's late 2018 highs over 2.9%. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO