Consumer names will unleash earnings next week — Why this could be the market's real test

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for long-term upside

Earnings season is yet again upon us, with prominent names reporting this week. Volatility remains a focus for investors, and inflation has been continuing to compound pressure across all industries. The near-term uncertainty remains blurred, although long-term investing can often cut through the daily noise. Let's take a look at...
dot.LA

Netflix Is Now Plummeting in the One Sector It Can’t Afford to Lose

Netflix’s poor first-quarter earnings report has led to both a falling stock price and falling workforce morale. After the streaming service disclosed a large subscriber loss in its earnings last week—triggering a roughly 40% decline in its shares since—many Netflix employees are reconsidering their futures at the company, with their confidence in its future direction shaken and their stock options looking increasingly skint, Bloomberg reported. Some employees have even requested new stock grants to make up for their losses, according to The Information.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson

Mike Wilson, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to provide a market outlook and lays out sectors for investors to watch. "Unfortunately, we are just not seeing the low here yet," Wilson tells CNBC. "We are going into this final phase...maybe we can finally complete this bear market over the next month or so."
CNBC

Greater Chinese markets lead losses with Hang Seng index falling 3%; oil slides 3%

SINGAPORE — Greater Chinese indexes led losses as Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.25% as the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 3.62%. Shares of Chinese video company Bilibili plunged 4.36% in Hong Kong, and Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares slipped 4.33%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Coca-Cola, Warner Bros. Discovery and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Coca-Cola — Shares of Coca-Cola rose about 1% after the company beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. The beverage giant reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenues of $10.5 billion, while analysts expected 58 cents per share on $9.83 billion in revenue.
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to open lower after Friday's sharp declines

U.S. stock futures pointed to sharp declines on Wall Street to start the new week after Friday's plunge. Concern deepened about just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be with interest rates hikes to fight inflation, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 981 points, or 2.8%, for its fourth straight negative week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered similar losses, sinking roughly 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively, for their third straight negative weeks. The Nasdaq closed Friday in bear market territory. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday backed away from last week's late 2018 highs over 2.9%. (CNBC)
CNBC

Twitter is taking another look at Musk takeover bid, source says

Twitter's board met Sunday to discuss Elon Musk's takeover bid after the billionaire disclosed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing, a source close to the situation told CNBC. The person said the board is looking for other offers and the company could provide an update by the time it...
