Anchorage native to join hockey team

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head coach Matt Shasby announced that transfer Max Osborne will be joining the team for the 2022-23 season. "Our staff is thrilled that Max will...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pietila scores big goals, readies for first NAHL playoffs

A rookie-heavy roster drove the Bismarck Bobcats back to the playoffs. Now the youthful team gets ready for its first game in the 2021-22 postseason. "We're motivated right now," said Bobcats winger Adam Pietila, one of the many rookies on this year's squad. "There's nothing to lose. We're good with being the underdog. If we go out and play like we know we can, we'll be just fine."
BISMARCK, ND
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Oilers, Wild, Capitals & Avalanche

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Wild’s Kaprizov Becomes First in Franchise History to Reach 100-Point...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild recalls Cramarossa from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Hockey#Hockey Players#Sports#Nahl#The Kenai Brown Bears
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators reassign Cody Glass to AHL

Soon after finally recording his first point with the Nashville Predators, the team announced that it reassigned forward Cody Glass to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Now 23 years old, Glass, who was drafted sixth overall in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, found his way to Nashville this past offseason by way of a three-way trade, coming as the principal return to Nashville in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, who ended up in Philadelphia. Glass never really translated his dominant two-way game from the juniors and minors into the NHL over two seasons in Vegas, and the team opted to move on.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

The Kraken started strong in Minnesota. Goals by Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde (a beauty of a give-and-go with Karson Kuhlman) established a 2-0 lead for Seattle. But, aided by three power-play goals (two in the second period), the Wild roared back in the middle frame to gain the 6-2 lead, one they would not relinquish. Seattle did add a power-play goal of their own in the final period. It came off the stick of rookie Matty Beniers, who maintains his point-a-game play with a 3-2-5 stat line in the first five games of his NHL career.
SEATTLE, WA

