Anchorage native to join hockey team

Soon after finally recording his first point with the Nashville Predators, the team announced that it reassigned forward Cody Glass to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Now 23 years old, Glass, who was drafted sixth overall in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, found his way to Nashville this past offseason by way of a three-way trade, coming as the principal return to Nashville in exchange for defenseman Ryan Ellis, who ended up in Philadelphia. Glass never really translated his dominant two-way game from the juniors and minors into the NHL over two seasons in Vegas, and the team opted to move on.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO