The Real-Life Inspirations Behind The Northman’s Wildest Scenes

At the end of the last Downton Abbey film, the poor Dowager Countess of Grantham had graciously acknowledged a serious unnamed malady, and there was a solemn overhead crane shot of the stately home against a cosmic starlit sky before the closing credits. It seemed to all of us that this franchise was surely finished. But oh no. Downton is back. Screenwriter Julian Fellowes’s creation has lurched defiantly up from its deathbed for another Charleston around the sick-room and I have to admit – like someone with an empty tube of Pringles in their hand that was full 10 minutes ago – that I did find this film entertaining; more outrageously silly and hammy and artlessly snobby than ever, with some Acorn Antiques-style revelations of paternity shenanigans and gorgeous tailoring for the gentlemen.

