Natasha Lyonne and Russian Doll Cast Break Down That Bizarre Season 2 Subway Scene

The most-watched movies on Netflix include White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, How It Ends, and Cleaner. Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Monday, April 25 is weird. Old stuff is reentering/moving up the list in a way that makes me think people are not spending a lot of time watching movies on Netflix (there are no movies in the Overall Top 10 today). For example, A Madea Homecoming reentering the list almost a month after it slid off doesn't make me think it's experiencing a surge of popularity; it makes me think newer releases are so scant and relatively unpopular that Madea is back because it didn't fall off a cliff in popularity. The Adam Project is back up to No. 4 after falling off the list entirely last week. And How It Ends, a Netflix original from 2018, is at No. 2. That one I can't figure out at all. Is there some kind of TikTok challenge where people react to the movie's bad ending? What's going on?

