ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

WVU at No. 9 TTU series now to open with doublehader

By Sam Coniglio
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia baseball’s first road trip to Lubbock has been pushed back a day due to inclement...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

In-state products headline list of WVU’s spring awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football named its spring award winners during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett, wide receiver Grayson Malashevich and offensive lineman Doug Nester were honored as the program’s Iron Mountaineers. Since 1996, 76 student-athletes have been granted this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding performers in the program’s strength and conditioning program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Here’s what we learned from the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

Some of WVU's top players showed out in the Gold-Blue Game, as well as some new names. The end of the spring football season brings an early look at WVU football, a new Mountaineer Mascot and a renewed excitement for the fall. Over 12,000 WVU fans flocked to Milan Puskar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
WBOY

WVU routs No. 9 Texas Tech behind 10-run ninth in finale

Smith's grand slam steals the show as WVU salvages the final game in Lubbock. West Virginia wanted some ninth inning insurance runs, and it got just what it wanted — and much, much more. The Mountaineers blasted 10 runs onto the scoreboard in the final frame to complete a...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK

Fox’s one-hand grab lands on #SCTop10

If any individual player one the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game, it was Preston Fox. The Morgantown High School product led the game with five catches for 117 yards, but one of his grabs stood out above the rest. So much so, in fact, that it landed as the No. 2 play on Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttu#Series Finale#Espn#Texas Tech#Wvu
WVNews

WVU baseball team battles for wins over Pitt, Texas Tech

The West Virginia baseball continued its track record of success at PNC Park, and then took a game on the road against No. 8 Texas Tech last week. The Mountaineers scored in the top of the 11th inning to beat Pitt, 3-2, on Wednesday and improve to 4-0 at the Pirates’ ballpark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Roush is “thrilled” to receive rifle as 68th Mountaineer Mascot

The Mason native makes history as the youngest Mountaineer ever and the third woman to don the buckskins. The rifle has officially been passed and West Virginia University has a new Mountaineer Mascot. Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason, West Virginia, officially became WVU’s 68th mascot on Friday when she...
MASON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
Oklahoma Daily

OU women's golf: Sooners finish 6th at Big 12 championship; Hannah Screen ties for 8th individually

Oklahoma started its postseason this weekend by finishing sixth in the Big 12 Women’s Championship at Houston Oaks Course in Hockley, Texas. The Sooners (901) finished behind Texas (876), Oklahoma State (879), Baylor (879), Iowa State (887), and TCU (891) in the conference competition, but managed to finish ahead of Kansas (903), Texas Tech (913) and Kansas State (936).
STILLWATER, OK
WOWK

WR Preston Fox earns scholarship after Gold-Blue Game

One of Morgantown’s own is officially a WVU football scholarship athlete. Neal Brown said after the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday that wide receiver Preston Fox has earned a scholarship. Fox, a redshirt sophomore, was one of the top performers in the spring game, leading the game in receiving yards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Marshall baseball defeats Western Kentucky

The Herd are back in the win column. Local volunteer fire department celebrates 70th anniversary. Toasty second half of the weekend on the way – cooler …. Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmitt commits to Navy …. Marshall softball stays hot, beats Western Kentucky.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU ends week with rout of No. 9 TTU

WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cowgirls Softball Sweeps Texas With A 2-1 Victory

The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team capped a three-game series sweep of No. 16 Texas with a 2-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 38-7 overall and maintained their top spot in the Big 12 standings by improving to 14-1 in conference play, while Texas fell to 32-15-1 overall and 7-5 in the league.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball Drops Series Finale at No. 10 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor baseball (20-20, 4-11) fell 13-4 to No. 10 Texas (30-13, 9-6) in Sunday’s series finale at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season for the Bears, but the Longhorns hit five homers as a team, completing the series sweep with another […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy