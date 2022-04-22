ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ACLU questions CPD’s use of cameras that read license plates

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTTts_0fHXNeSL00

Ed Yohnka, spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union in Illinois, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the increasing use of automated license plate cameras by the Chicago Police Department is causing a concern over data misuse.

