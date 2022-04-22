ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay residents react to school bus driver charged with OWI

By Noelle Friel
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6ceG_0fHXNHLk00

Green Bay community members say they're in shock after a Green Bay school bus driver was charged with OWI after authorities say he drove intoxicated during a school field trip.

This week, Green Bay bus driver James Nelson was charged with OWI with a child in the vehicle after driving under the influence during a Lincoln Elementary School field trip to Madison. According to the criminal complaint, Nelson admitted to drinking beer alone on the bus while it was parked during the trip. The complaint says he admitted to drinking two beers at around noon before driving the students back to Madison at around 1 p.m.

“You’re putting our young lives, the lives of our children at risk,” said Green Bay resident John Roake.

According to the complaint, school staff called the police when the bus returned to Green Bay because they suspected Nelson had been drinking after finding beer in a cooler on the bus.

“If you want to drink, fine. Don’t drive with our children in your care and heaven forbid something happened," Roake said. "This is just unacceptable to me.”

Green Bay resident Kayla Jobelius is the mother of a three-year-old. She says that as her child approaches school age, this incident makes her scared to put them on the bus.

“It’s very unsafe for kids and I wouldn’t want my kids around that because you don’t know how the person’s going to react," Jobelius said.

Parents say it’s unfair for families who rely on public school transportation to have to worry about the behavior of bus drivers.

"We have to worry about the districts we’re in, the area, if it’s a good area, all that and now we have to worry about bus drivers? Who would’ve thought,” said Green Bay resident Donte Wiskow.

If convicted, Nelson could face up to six months behind bars and face a fine of up to $1,100. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 25.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Felony charges dismissed against Green Bay defense attorney

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has learned felony charges were dismissed against a Green Bay defense attorney who was accused of felony theft. Heather Richmond-Middleton was charged with three counts of moveable property in Brown County. The investigation against her started when a man claimed Richmond took possession of his cars while he was in jail and without his permission.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were found dead in a Green Bay home Monday morning. At about 8 a.m., police were called to the home on the 800 block of 3rd Street in the Tank Park neighborhood on the west side. Police say they found an “estranged couple”...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Green Bay Police find 4 empty beer cans on bus

The school does this every four years before prom. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial for a man charged with murdering his wife in 1975. Students watched as their peers were torn from cars, strapped into ambulances and tested for drunk driving. Updated: 9 hours ago. The couple were discharged...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Lincoln Elementary School
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

2 dead after major accident in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58) -- Highway 57 and County Road MM have been shut down due to a major accident in the town of Rhine. According to police, a vehicle headed northbound went left of the center and struck a vehicle head on that was headed southbound. There have been two...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the person found along the shoreline on Lake Winnebago Sunday didn’t suffer any injuries or trauma, based on preliminary findings from the autopsy. The person has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after her car went off Highway 10 at County Highway F. The crash site was south of Weyauwega. Waupaca County investigators say the woman’s car was going west went it collided with the end of the guardrail, went down an embankment, crossed the off-ramp at Highway F, and continued down another embankment, coming to rest in a field.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy