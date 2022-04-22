ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
#Mayhem#Need To Know
KYTV

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Jealous St. Louis Cat Mimic a Baby to Get Attention

If you don't think a cat will do just about anything for attention, watch what this St. Louis feline did when a new baby in the house was occupying all of mom's time. This is a classic. I'm pretty jaded when it comes to pet stuff at this point as I feel like I've just about seen it all, but this is some funny stuff. Here's how the cat's owner described what happened:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (Apr. 23 & 24)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Friday night just after 9 p.m. Jasper County E911 was alerted to a tractor-trailer crash at the CR100 overpass of I-44 westbound. Multiple vehicles were involved. Click here to read more. Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on...
JASPER COUNTY, MO

