If fans don’t remember Noah Thompson’s Top 14 performance on American Idol in the future, he sure will. The country singer and former construction worker from Kentucky celebrated his 20th birthday on the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off competition, which aired on Monday night (April 18). That’s not all he celebrated, though. During the two-hour telecast, long-running Idol host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Thompson was safe from elimination.

