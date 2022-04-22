ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Green Girls Empowered by ING is inspiring future scientists

By Tracy Chevrier, Mr. G
pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — A hands-on, innovative program in New York parks is...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Girls Empowered#Cityparksfoundation
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Jersey 101.5

Alicia Keys’ huge loss on NJ home: A look inside the mansion

Superstar Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz have been burned in a seller’s market in finally selling their home in Englewood, New Jersey. They’ve been trying to sell this property off and on for nearly a decade. The reason they wanted to part with the 32-room, 25,000-square-foot home?...
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Empower Her’ Event Encourages Young Girls To Pursue Their Dreams

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — March is Women’s History Month, and the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania focused on celebrating girls at their annual “Empower Her” event. On Saturday, over 100 girls got to hear from women in leadership positions across Allegheny County. “It’s not only personally but organizationally impactful for us to lead an event like this, to show girls and those who identify as girls that they can be whatever they want to be,” Lisa Abel-Pal, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said. The girls also got to participate in fun, educational activities to help cultivate things like body positivity and personal growth.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy