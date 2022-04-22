Denver Sets Daily Record High Friday, Missed All-Time April High By A Degree

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 89 degrees on Friday afternoon, breaking the daily record high of 88 degrees set at the old Stapleton Airport weather station in 1989. The all-time record high for April is 90 degrees set on April 30, 1992.

The last time Denver was 89 degrees or warmer was on September 27, 2021. A strong cold front will knock highs down by 25 to 35 degrees on Saturday. The normal high in Denver on April 22 is 62 degrees.