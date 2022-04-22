ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Sets Daily Record High Friday, Missed All-Time April High By A Degree

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0tKj_0fHXGbYh00

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 89 degrees on Friday afternoon, breaking the daily record high of 88 degrees set at the old Stapleton Airport weather station in 1989. The all-time record high for April is 90 degrees set on April 30, 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID0vS_0fHXGbYh00

The last time Denver was 89 degrees or warmer was on September 27, 2021. A strong cold front will knock highs down by 25 to 35 degrees on Saturday. The normal high in Denver on April 22 is 62 degrees.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Extremely Critical Fire Danger Into Friday Evening For Denver, Foothills, Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been preparing you all week for extremely critical fire danger today in Denver, the adjacent foothills and on the plains. If a new fire were to start it could spread at an exponential rate due to the very warm, dry and windy conditions expected. The past several weeks have produced a lot of days with critical fire danger, but today’s threat has the “extremely” tag associated with it. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, this isn’t very common in Colorado. They say it has only been used once since the year 2010 and that was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Metro Area Gets Excited About Hundredths Of An Inch Of Rain

DENVER (CBS4) – A spring storm that brought big snow to the foothills and mountains was not expected to bring much moisture to the metro area. But there was still joy to see limited rain Sunday night. 16″ inches of snow fell in the Buena Vista area Sunday and Sunday night (source: Linda Reno) While some mountain areas measured more than a foot of snow over the weekend, metro area neighborhoods mostly west of I-25 received under 0.25″ of rain. (source: CBS) Lakewood saw 0.07″ while Golden, Golden, and Littleton measured even less. Downtown Denver had a trace of precipitation (the “T” seen on the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Little Rain And A Little Snow

DENVER(CBS)- We have a small storm system tracking across Colorado Sunday night. This storm will drop snow in the mountains and higher foothills. (credit: CBS) Lets start with the mountains where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for parts of the northern and central mountains down thru the Sangre De Cristos for 4 to 8 inches into Sunday night. Travel thru the I-70 mountain corridor may have icy spots thru Monday morning. (credit: CBS) A few rain showers are possible over the Front Range and Denver metro area Sunday night. Most of the moisture should end after midnight. (credit: CBS) Some areas in and near the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder and Elbert counties may see a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces by Monday morning. With 1 to 3 inches possible in places like Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey. (credit: CBS) The week ahead will be warmer and breezy. There may be a concern for the return for high fire danger Tuesday thru Thursday. With the next chance for rain on Friday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
9NEWS

10 suspects indicted in gang-related shootings in Denver metro area

DENVER — A grand jury indicted 10 members of the Few But Plenty street gang who were responsible for 14 incidents, most of them drive-by shootings, across the Denver metro area, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday. The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
KKTV

WATCH: Crews respond to garbage fire in Colorado on Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - On a day where fire danger was high, crews in Highlands Ranch were able to quickly take care of a garbage fire. South Metro Fire Rescue shared details on the blaze to their Twitter page, stating the fire started in a garbage truck before the driver dumped the contents into a parking lot at 1745 Shea Center Drive. The neighborhood is on the west side of Highlands Ranch off Lucent Boulevard south of C-470.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Weather Station#Denver Sets Daily Record
CBS Denver

Top Wind Gusts As Of 1 P.M. On Friday From Around Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado on Friday was producing strong and gusty wind speeds from the mountains to the plains. Some places have topped 70 mph and the wind could get even stronger by the early evening hours. The following gusts have been reported to the National Weather Service offices in Pueblo, Boulder and Grand Junction as of 1 p.m. on Friday. 73 mph – 4 miles NNE of Powderhorn 71 mph – 4 miles NE of Cameo 70 mph – Douglas Pass 68 mph – Trinidad 67 mph – Peterson Air Force Base 63 mph – Grand Junction 61 mph – La...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Extremely Critical Fire Danger Continues Tonight

Our Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings continue through this evening as strong wind continues to roar in Colorado. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 9:00 pm, but the High Wind Warning won’t expire until midnight. Our humidity levels and temperatures will improve, but the wind will stick with us well into early Saturday morning. All of this wind has not only created fire concerns, but all air quality issues with all of the blowing dust and dirt. We usually have a perfect view out of the First Alert Weather Center of the mountains and downtown Denver. Tonight, it’s a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From ‘Sandy Creek Fire’ Burning Near Lamar Is So Big It Shows Up On Radar

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A grassland fire, dubbed the Sandy Creek Fire, burning near Lamar in southeast Colorado is so big, the smoke plume is showing up on radar. The towns of Chivington and Brandon received evacuation notices at 3:41 p.m. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) The smoke plume extends nearly 80 miles toward Burlington. It’s burning 10 miles northeast of Lamar near the border of Kiowa and Prowers counties. The fire measures 2,000 acres and was 80% contained as of 9 p.m. Friday. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) First Alert Weather Meteorologists Dave Aguilera and Chris Spears tweeted about the phenomenon of the smoke plume showing up on radar. Spears...
LAMAR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Here’s Your Wind Outlook For The Week Of April 24

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks and weeks with bouts of constant high wind, we’ve decided to give you a wind outlook for the week ahead to help you make your plans. Unfortunately, it isn’t the news you probably want to hear. Sunday will be the coolest day of the week ahead, and we’ll still have some wind, but the speeds should be lower than Saturday. We’ll call it breezy instead of windy. Snow is expected in the mountains with the potential for a few evening showers around metro Denver. RELATED: Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Sunday, Turning Cloudy With A Few Evening Showers...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver On Track To Have Driest April In Recorded Weather History

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite a few light rain showers in the Front Range late Sunday, the rainfall missed Denver’s official weather station, which is located at Denver International Airport. So far this month DIA has only recorded 0.01 inches of moisture, and that was on the 10th, along with a trace of snow. The current driest April on record happened in 1963 when Denver’s weather station was located in Central Park, at the former Stapleton International Airport. The years of 1878, 2002, 1880 and 2008 round out the top five list of driest Aprils. RELATED: Denver Weather: The Metro Area Gets...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver, Aurora Rank 7th Worst In U.S. For Ozone According To American Lung Association Report

DENVER (CBS4)– The Front Range may be gasping at the results of the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2022. It lists some of Colorado’s cities as having some of the worst air quality in the nation. (credit: CBS) Denver and Aurora rank 7th worst in the nation for ozone. Fort Collins, 18th. “I think it’s something that needs to be taken a look at very seriously and we need to get ahead of the curve,” who was wearing a mask downtown, partially for COVID, but partially for pollution concerns. He had come through Boulder earlier in the day...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Report: Denver Among Most Polluted Cities In U.S.

DENVER (CBS4)– A new report shows that Colorado cities are among the most polluted in the U.S. Denver ranked 7th in the nation and Fort Collins came in 18th according to a report released by the American Lung Association. (credit: CBS) Denver’s ranking is even worse when it comes to ground-level ozone pollution. Fort Collins showed some improvement with fewer unhealthy ozone days. Grand Junction ranked among the country’s cleanest cities.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘The Water Was Coming Up Fast’: Major Water Main Break Sends Denver Residents Scrambling

DENVER (CBS4) – A water main break in northwest Denver submerged cars and sent residents into the streets near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. The flooding stretched across eight blocks. (credit: CBS) Stacy Bramer lives in the area. She says with the warm dry and windy weather she was prepared for a disaster, but not this type. “If anything, I was worried about a fire,” she said. Early Sunday morning, her neighbor showed up at her northwest Denver home to tell her she thought Bramer had water leaking from her house. “My heart was pumping. I hadn’t eaten anything and drank anything. I literally just...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy