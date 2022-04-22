ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Louisiana man gets 4 life sentences for killing girlfriend and 3 children with a hammer

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMoCb_0fHXFwoV00

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her niece.

In a Friday, April 22 statement, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced a judge handed Terrance Leonard four life sentences for pleading guilty to killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece with a hammer in their apartment. He also received a 50-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder of one of Riley’s other daughters.

Prosecutors reportedly did not seek the death penalty because of his guilty plea.

Leonard was arrested March 7, 2019, by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office statement at the time, Leonard "admitted to attacking the child victims as they slept, then lying in wait for Kristina Riley until she came home."

All of the children reportedly suffered "serious head trauma."

Leonard reportedly led Sheriff’s Office investigators to the hammer he used in the crime. Riley’s son Ayden Riley and niece De’ryona Encalade died at the scene. Her daughters Nashawna, 14, and Adrianna, 12, were hospitalized in critical condition.

According to WGNO-TV, Nashawna was declared brain dead a few days after the attack and died.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts father arrested after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old daughter, planned to flee to Puerto Rico

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Life Sentences#Tcd#Wgno Tv
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

California mom accused of drowning her 2 young sons in bathtub

LINDA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old woman is accused of killing her two young sons — an infant and a toddler — in her bathtub at home. According to a statement, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a call Thursday, April 7, at approximately 11:45 a.m. about a possible drowning. Yuba County deputies responded to a home on the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue and "discovered the unresponsive infant and toddler in the bathroom."
YUBA COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy