Texas woman accused of trying to bribe deputy with sex acts and cash after crashing car

SPRING, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly crashing her vehicle and trying to bribe a deputy with sexual acts and cash.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on April 20, deputies from Harris County responded to the 5900 block of James C Leo Drive to a report of a vehicle crash. At the scene, a female later identified as Dulce Ortiz reportedly hit a curb, drove through a flower bed, and damaged a neighborhood sign before fleeing the scene on foot.

Before police arrived, a witness allegedly saw a male arrive moments after the crash. He reportedly tried to take the blame for the vehicle crash.

Ortiz reportedly returned to the scene and showed apparent signs of intoxication.

According to Herman’s Office, "The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and originally accepted charges for Failure to Stop and Give Information."

Deputies reportedly transported Ortiz to jail, and on the way, she allegedly attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering "sexual acts and cash in exchange to be let go." Ortiz was arrested, booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with bribery. Her bond has not yet been set.