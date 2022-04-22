ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Florida bride, caterer accused of lacing wedding food with marijuana

LONGWOOD, Fla. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old bride and her 31-year-old caterer were arrested after allegedly lacing the wedding food with marijuana.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Feb. 19, at approximately 9:29 p.m., deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded to 400 Woodbridge Road. At the scene, Danya Glenny was reportedly getting married with about 50 guests in attendance. The affidavit alleges some of those guests unknowingly ingested cannabis.

According to the affidavit, Seminole County Fire Rescue treated multiple guests for "symptoms consistent with that of someone who had used illegal drugs."

When asked if the food was laced with marijuana, the affidavit says the groom, Andrew Svoboda, told authorities "No."

One guest, Douglas Postma, reportedly "complained of feeling high." Another guest, Jeffrey Belmonte, also allegedly suspected the food had been laced, adding he felt "high/stoned." After being tested at the hospital, the affidavit says Belmonte tested positive for THC.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 20, authorities conducted interviews with numerous wedding and reception guests who became ill. Douglas Postma reportedly told authorities he ate "two meatballs, the Caesar salad, tortellini, and the bread with an olive oil and herb dip." After eating, he allegedly felt tingly, his heartbeat increased, and he was having "crazy thoughts."

According to the affidavit, another guest, Nancy Postma, told authorities she sat at the same table as the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, and learned she was the one who had prepared the food. Nancy Postma and her daughter, Melissa Stout, allegedly became sick after the reception. A server told them there was probably cannabis in the food, according to the affidavit.

The man who reportedly called 911 said he "felt like he had drugs inside him."

According to the affidavit, authorities were able to collect some of the leftover food items from the reception, and ACS Laboratory tested the items and found positive results for THC in the lasagna and a piece of bread.

Upon further investigation, Glenny and Bryant were arrested and charged with reckless tampering, culpable negligence, and possessing marijuana, according to WESH-TV.

Related
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
