April 25 is famously the perfect date — all you need is a light jacket. But Netflix is probably hoping you'll ditch that jacket and stay in to check out some of the top 10 most popular movies and shows on the platform today. The list for Monday, April 25 is all TV shows, led by Selling Sunset, which just released its fifth season. Coming in at No. 2 is the true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. The Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart is at No. 4, followed by Bridgerton, which is back in the top 5. You can't keep Bridgerton down! Russian Doll Season 2 fell off the list over the weekend, replaced by the cute new coming-of-age show Heartstopper, which comes in at No. 10.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 HOURS AGO