ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Man United boss Ralf Rangnick condemns Eric Bailly Instagram post about Harry Maguire

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick has condemned a post on Eric Bailly's Instagram account, which appeared to endorse the Manchester United interim coach dropping captain Harry Maguire for the game at Arsenal. Bailly appeared to reply to a comment suggesting he should partner Raphael Varane in defence at the Emirates on Saturday...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer says he has NO IDEA what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in training after Manchester United's stars proved they 'don't know how or when' to press during dismal defeat by rivals Arsenal

Alan Shearer has questioned exactly what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in Manchester United training following another damning defeat. The Red Devils were well beaten 3-1 in Saturday's early kick-off by Arsenal following goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka. United are sixth in the table and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Raphael
Person
Paul Pogba
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'plan to sign three new players', not the TEN suggested by Ralf Rangnick, as Erik ten Hag is asked to oversee an evolution, not revolution - with Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'on a five-man for-sale list'

Manchester United will sign three new players during the summer transfer window as opposed to the 10 new players Ralf Rangnick suggested they needed, a new report today claims. The Old Trafford hierarchy will reportedly hand incoming manager Erik ten Hag a £100-£150million budget to acquire new players, but told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man United#Manchester United#Uk#Arsenal#Espn#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 34

What did we learn during Matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Granit Xhaka seals win as Gunners stay fourth in Champions League race

Arsenal stepped up their claims for a place in the Premier League's top four at the expense of Manchester United's ambitions in a thriller at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners came into the game on an upswing after ending a run of three successive defeats with victory at Chelsea, while United were attempting to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss at Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once  last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe's top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season's semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real's route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
UEFA
ESPN

Gabriel Jesus providing goals and versatility for Man City

MANCHESTER, England --  The match ball clutched by Gabriel Jesus as he left Manchester Citys stadium following his first Premier League hat trick was covered in messages from teammates. Among them was Vamos Pele, which  though clearly tongue in cheek  must have felt good for a native...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy