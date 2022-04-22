ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Quicksburg Woman to Serve 2 Years in Jail for High-Speed Chase

q101online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va – A Shenandoah County woman will spend two years in jail for fleeing from law enforcement officers in Harrisonburg and leading them on a high-speed chase....

q101online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shenandoah County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Quicksburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Quicksburg Woman#Miller
People

Virginia Woman and Her Mother Are Killed by Husband, Who Had History of Domestic Violence

A Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself had a history of domestic violence, according to reports. Bryan Wampler, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 59-year-old Vivian Wampler and 81-year-old Elizabeth Sturgill at his Norton, Va., home on Sunday, in a double murder-suicide, the Kingsport Times-News reports.
NORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police seek missing woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, April 21, Corporal D. E. Gregory of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of a missing person, 33-year-old Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, who had not been seen or heard from since Monday, April 18 at approximately 2:30 pm.  Gillenwater’s last known whereabouts was leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy