Page County Attorney's Report

Michael Devon Flowers, 41, Sioux City, identity theft (three counts), forgery, willful injury; sentenced April 13, 10 years prison. Richard Lee Edwards, 48, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced April 21, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Troy Dwight Boykin, 25, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced...
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued a 60-day license suspension for a Sioux City lawyer who was charged with domestic abuse and missed filing deadlines while representing a party in a case. The court accepted a state grievance commission's stipulated findings that Scott Bixenman had violated...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Several hundred Polk County criminal cases currently have mythical characters prosecuting them. A check of Iowa's online court system shows a unique name for the prosecutor in the cases: The Easter Bunny. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that on April 4, online docket sheets...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — In a 2-1 vote Monday, Westmoreland County commissioners voted to approve the use of only a single drop box for ballots at the county courthouse in Greensburg. The county commissioners who voted in favor of eliminating boxes said this move will save the county money.
On Friday afternoon, the Charles Herbster campaign announced that Herbster has filed a lawsuit in the Johnson County District Court against Republican State Sen. Julie Slama. The Clerk of the District Court confirmed with 3 News Now that a filing had been received.
Thursday, the community urged leaders to put the next round of ARPA funding, $9 million worth, into rebuilding the backbone of Pottawattamie County. Farmers, teachers and community leaders in Pottawattamie County share the same goal, helping those hit the hardest during the pandemic. "I sure would like to see something...
