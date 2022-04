Between 60% and 80% of all Americans will have lower back pain at some point in their lives, and annular tears are often the culprit.

They’re injuries that develop in the discs, the so-called “shock absorbers” cushioning the vertebrae in the spine.

Now, orthopedic specialists are using a minimally invasive procedure to heal the tears in the disc.

Andrea Ludema explains in today’s Healthy Living.