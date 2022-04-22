ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Brewvine: Verterra Winery Cans Chaos Ciders

By Whitney Amann
 3 days ago

While they’re most well known for their award winning wines, one Leelanau County winery is also proud of their all natural ciders.

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us behind the scenes at Verterra Winery to see how their popular “chaos ciders” are canned.

“A few times a year we can ciders, hard ciders and we keg them,” said owner Paul Hamlin. “We’ve been doing this now for about six or seven years, started as an afterthought, and it’s turned out to be wonderful products for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIoBZ_0fHXAvBF00
1/10 Brewvine: Verterra Winery Cans Chaos Ciders

As Verterra Winery was just getting its start, they didn’t have a lot of wine to offer their customers.

They also wanted to add some variety.

So they began their line of “chaos cider” with a hard apple cider.

Over the years, the winery has added some new, delicious, local flavors.

“All the apples for these hard ciders are all from northern Michigan and then the fruit flavors that go into it so the peach, blackberry, raspberry lemonade, well, all of them are Michigan products except for the lemonade, we do bring those in from Florida but everything else is fresh pressed juice added to the hard cider and it makes for quite a quite a fantastic cider hard cider drink,” said Hamlin.

The crew spent the day sending 12,000 cans through the canning line, building four packs and loading pallets with the cider that will hopefully get them through to their next canning this summer.

With flavors like “sweet peach”, “blackberry bliss”, “raspberry rush” and “luscious lemonade” they’re the perfect pairing for summertime in northern Michigan.

“They’re all incredibly refreshing for summer drinks, they really are,” said Hamlin. “We’re in the land of water, beach, boats, and, boy, there’s nothing better than drinking a wonderful, chilled cider, you know, on a summer afternoon, on the water, on the beach, in your backyard, wherever, they’re just fantastic.”

Verterra is also proud of their pinot blanc.

This dry, fruit-forward white has won back-to-back awards in Michigan for “Best Dry White Wine” for their 2019 and 2020 vintage and just recently their 2021 vintage won “Best of Class” in the “Pacific Rim International Wine Competition”.

“Three fantastic pinot blancs come and get them there in our tasting room,” he said. “We’re almost out of the ‘19, we’re now beginning to serve the ’20 and before long, we’ll be serving the 2021.”

Comments / 0

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Renowned Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is returning to the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle’s famous Piroshky Piroshky bakery is coming back to the Inland Northwest by popular demand! The bakery visited Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene in mid-January earlier this year, and it’s making a return on May 9 and 10. Piroshky Piroshky is an internationally renowned Russian bakery, known for its popular location at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. The...
SEATTLE, WA
9&10 News

Historic Manistee Church Fills with Trees During Spring

Saturday wrapped up the final weekend of artist Anni Holm’s exhibit “Can’t See The Forest For The Trees” at the Old Kirke Museum. The Old Kirke Museum is a historic Danish Lutheran church in Manistee. The display is part of West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series....
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Earth Day 2022: Dos & Don’ts of Recycling with Emmet County Recycling

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the state more than doubled its recycling rate in three years. Before 2019, Michigan was estimated to have the lowest recycling rate in the Great Lakes region at 14.25%. The recycling rate refers to the rate which recyclable materials are recycled from waste. EGLE estimates the state now has a 35.4% recycling rate.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Volunteers Help Clean Up Great Lakes Shorelines

Volunteers in Leelanau County stepped up to help clean up the shoreline. The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay in partnership with the Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hosted their second annual Great Lakes CleanUP Event. Volunteer Donna Swallows says she’s volunteering for Earth Day. “We came out...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Two Michigan Men Charged with Scheming to Create, Sell False Works of Art, Memorabilia

A 61-year-old Cedar man is among two others who were charged Thursday for scheming to create and sell false works of art and memorabilia from 2005 to 2020. Donald Henkel, 61, was charged Thursday along with Mark Henkel, 66, of Ann Arbor and Raymond Paparella, 59, of Boca Raton, Fla. with mail fraud or wire fraud. Mark Henkel also faces a charge of witness tampering for allegedly “corruptly persuading a co-schemer to make a false statement to law enforcement.”
CEDAR, MI
