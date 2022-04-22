ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor plays Independence Day clip during MTG hearing

By Virginia Aabram
 3 days ago

The prosecutors challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's ability to run for reelection due to her ties to the Jan. 6 riot showed a clip of the movie Independence Day during the Friday hearing .

The prosecution used the movie clip as evidence for Greene's alleged view that the riot was an "existential battle" that warranted any means to stop the electoral vote certification of Joe Biden as president amid Donald Trump's claims that he had rightfully won.

The prosecution questioned the Georgia Republican about her actions in the lead-up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, including a video she posted in which she said, "We aren't people that are going to go quietly into the night. We are not a people that are going to be thrust into socialism without stopping it," regarding the "stolen" 2020 election.

"That phrase, 'We aren't the people that are going to go quietly into the night,' is not something that you came up with on your own [...] that's something you borrowed from a movie script," said prosecutor Andrew Celli. "You borrowed it from the movie Independence Day. "

Though Greene said she had seen the movie at some point, she denied that she was consciously quoting it. Independence Day is about humanity banding together to fight off an alien invasion.

The prosecution then showed the courtroom the scene from the movie, in which the president gives a speech to fighter pilots going to fight the aliens.

"The Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day when the world declared in one voice: 'We will not go quietly into the night,'" he says.

Greene maintained that she was not quoting the movie, denying insinuations that she was rallying troops for a violent battle in the video she made before Jan. 6 in the same way as the president in the movie.

"I don't view courtrooms and politics as Hollywood like you do," she said. "That's not the first person I'm sure that said that and won't be the last. I don't recall getting any inspiration from this Hollywood movie like you're suggesting."

In his closing statement, Celli said that she used the phrase to frame "this as an existential battle. A new Fourth of July, a new Fourth of July ,1776."

The similar phrase, "Do not go gentle into that good night," taken from a poem of the same name, is sometimes used to describe a struggle.

Five candidates from Greene's district are attempting to bar her from running again for office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to her alleged involvement in the "insurrection."

